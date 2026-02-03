Rep. McGuire to Newsmax: Clintons 'Dodged, Weaved' Epstein Probe Subpoenas

Rep. John McGuire, R-Va., said on Newsmax Tuesday that he remains skeptical of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after they agreed to testify before Congress in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, having first "dodged and weaved" in response to congressional subpoenas.

The Clintons agreed late Monday to appear in depositions before the Republican-led committee under threat of contempt of Congress — a move that could have carried fines and possible incarceration if they had been found in contempt.

"It's unfortunate it took a threat of criminal contempt of Congress — possibility of handcuffs — for them to finally agree to come in," McGuire said in an interview with "National Report."

"For the last six months, they've dodged and weaved and come up with every excuse. So I've got to tell you, I'm skeptical."

"I'll believe it when I see it," he added.

The exchange reflects mounting Republican frustration over the Clintons' delay in complying with subpoenas first issued in August 2025 as part of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee's probe into Epstein's network and alleged ties to influential figures.

A spokesperson for the Clintons, Angel Urena, responded to Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., in a social media post.

"They negotiated in good faith. You did not," Urena said.

"They told you under oath what they know, but you don't care."

"But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone," added Urena.

McGuire took particular issue with Bill Clinton's past downplaying of his relationship with Epstein.

"No one is above the law," McGuire said. "Bill Clinton said, 'I don't know the man,' but records that were released show that he brought Epstein to his White House 17 times, and he flew on the Lolita Express aircraft 26 times."

"And that's not not knowing the man. That's a VIP pass to Epstein Island."

The remarks echo broader GOP concerns about how Epstein — a convicted sex offender who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 — was connected with powerful political and business figures.

More than 3 million documents related to Epstein have been released in recent weeks by the Department of Justice, including videos and photos, spurring intensified scrutiny of his associates.

Asked whether those released materials would shape the committee's questioning of the former president, McGuire said, "Absolutely. Because what he says is not what we're seeing."

"And you think about during the Biden administration: They had access to everything, and they released zero files. This administration has released millions."

McGuire also suggested the testimony could yield insights beyond the Clintons themselves.

"One of the things I want to know is how this top predator — this guy who terrorized these victims — how did he infiltrate the highest levels of the U.S. government?" McGuire said.

"Maybe we can learn some things from the testimony about how to prevent or strengthen anti-human trafficking legislation," he continued.

"Are there other politicians being paid off and covering for Epstein and maybe even world leaders?"

"We've got a lot of questions. We need answers," McGuire said.

On whether the Clintons might evade tough questions once they appear, McGuire replied, "I think the Clintons think they are above the law, and they want special treatment … I still am skeptical, and I'll believe it when I see it that they will show up."

"But even if they do show up — they call him 'Slick Willy' — I think he'll dodge and weave."

The developments come as the Oversight Committee navigates a rare constitutional showdown over compelling testimony from a former president and secretary of state, a clash that has drawn both bipartisan support and criticism.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com