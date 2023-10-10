×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john kirby | israel | strike group | lloyd austin | security | biden administration | hostages

John Kirby to Newsmax: Strike Group Near Israel for 'Deterrence'

By    |   Tuesday, 10 October 2023 10:42 PM EDT

National Security Council spokesman John F. Kirby told Newsmax that the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and its strike group off Israel's coast are there for "deterrence."

Appearing Tuesday on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Kirby, a retired Navy rear admiral, said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the move "to make it clear we have vital security interests in the region."

In addition to the Ford, the strike group includes the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Normandy, as well as the Arleigh-Burke-class destroyers USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt.

"Anybody – any other nation, any other terrorist group, any other entity that wants to try to take advantage of this situation in Israel and escalate or expand the conflict – this is a message to them not to do it," Kirby said of the Ford's strike group.

Kirby shot down reports that the U.S. was also considering moving the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and its strike group off the coast of Israel.

Defense officials told The Wall Street Journal that the Eisenhower and its group are currently on their way to the Middle East and should reach it in roughly two weeks.

"There are no plans right now for the Eisenhower to become the second carrier off the coast of – operating in the Eastern Mediterranean," Kirby insisted. "I think that's been a little bit of a garble in some of the press reporting."

"Obviously, if things change, we'll certainly talk about that," he continued. "But right now, it's really just the USS Gerald R. Ford and her strike group off the coast of Israel right now in the Eastern Mediterranean."

Later in the segment, Kirby confirmed that the Biden administration was still unsure of the number of United States nationals taken hostage by Hamas and warned that any potential rescue missions could be risky.

"The possibility that there are additional Americans being held hostage is very real," Kirby explained. "So, right now, we know of a very small number – a handful – but that number could rise."

The U.S. response to assisting Israel after the Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas killed over 1,200 civilians and law enforcement personnel in the country over the weekend will also likely include aid.

President Joe Biden pledged as much on Tuesday, revealing that he will ask Congress "to take urgent action" to support Israel militarily.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
National Security Council spokesman John F. Kirby told Newsmax that the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and its strike group off Israel's coast are there for "deterrence."
john kirby, israel, strike group, lloyd austin, security, biden administration, hostages
445
2023-42-10
Tuesday, 10 October 2023 10:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved