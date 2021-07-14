Sen. John Kennedy to Newsmax: Biden Nominees Would 'Rewrite Constitution Every Other Thursday'

President Joe Biden wants to push a far-left agenda through using his appointments to federal courts, instead of using legislators in Congress or elections, according to Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on Newsmax.

"What President Biden wants to do is appoint people to the federal bench who will try to rewrite the Constitution every other Thursday to advance a left of [Vladimir] Lenin socialist agenda that they can't get by the voters through their elected representatives," Kennedy told Wednesday's "Spicer & Co." "They want to do, through the back door, what they can't do through the front door."

Kennedy said the people being appointed to the judicial positions were "nauseously woke," believing the country was bad from its beginning.

"They all believe that America was wicked in its origins," he said. "They believe that America is even more wicked today, and that most Americans are racist, and misogynistic, and ignorant. But they, on the other hand, are smarter, and more virtuous than middle America as they sip their caramel Frappuccino.

"I think they're wrong, and I think the American people are going to demonstrate how wrong they are in 2022."He pointed to Biden's speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday, where he compared a Texas voting reform bill to the Civil War.

Biden claimed laws being passed across the country to reform elections were based in racism and meant to make it more difficult for people to cast their ballots.

"It's no longer just about who gets to vote, or making it easier for eligible voters to vote," Biden said. "It's about who gets to count the vote – who gets to count whether or not your vote counted at all. It's about moving from independent election administrators who work for the people to polarized state legislatures and partisan actors who work for political parties."

He called the state laws "election subversion, and the most dangerous threat to the country's free and fair elections in history.

"The assault on free and fair elections is just such a threat, literally," Biden said in his speech. "I've said it before: We are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That's not hyperbole. Since the Civil War. The Confederates back then never breached the Capitol as insurrectionists did on Jan. 6."

Kennedy said the comparison was crazy.

"He says it's the worst thing to happen to America since the Civil War: Are you kidding me?" Kennedy rebuked. "He's the only person in the Milky Way [galaxy] who believes that. "He must have been playing Frisbee out in the quad during History 101, to liken the voting rights bill to a war that almost destroyed our country, 700,000 Americans died. We're still suffering from the scars. Give me a break."

