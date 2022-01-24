Rep. Joyce to Newsmax: Parents Have Primary Education Responsibility

Rep. John Joyce, one of the co-sponsors of the "parents' bill of rights," in which parents are to be actively involved in the decisions concerning the education of their children, said on Newsmax Monday that too much control over schools has been given to school boards and administrators and even the federal bureaucracy.

"Parents alone should have the primary responsibility of their children's education," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "In Congress, we're taking steps to make sure that happens."

Meanwhile, there are too many confusing messages coming from the Biden administration on the COVID-19 pandemic said Joyce, who is also a doctor.

"We as citizens have constitutional freedoms," he said. "Just this weekend, I was talking to a mom of three kids who told me how important it is to have her children back in the classroom. She said 'I became the Zoom cop, enforcing that my kids were paying attention to the Zoom.'"

One of that woman's children has special needs, said Joyce, and was not receiving occupational or speech therapy.

"We have seen that because of these unnecessary mandates that we're going to have an entire group of children who have fallen behind in their education, in STEM [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics] skills ... this is so important. Parents need to be the ones involved in their schools and to make those decisions to allow their children to be educated in person."

Joyce further on Monday responded to comments from the weekend from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who did not rule out the possibility that more booster shots could be needed to fight COVID-19.

"What we need to be looking forward to are the next steps which will develop additional therapeutics that would take us through this pandemic, such as oral therapeutics that are accessible to patients who come down with COVID," said Joyce. "We've seen these changes from vaccine mandates affecting businesses, shutting down businesses, and having employees walking away.

"This is a time to get kids back in school. It's time to get people back to work and stop changing the rules.

"America is turning away from this advice. We need to go back to our common-sense approach and allow the individual to work with their physician. President Biden is not your doctor. You need to make the decision that's best for you with your doctor."

