Rep. Joyce to Newsmax: Oil Prices Can Drop by Using America's Resources

Rep. John Joyce, who has co-sponsored legislation to help the United States remain independent from Russian oil, said on Newsmax's "National Report" Thursday that gas prices are spiraling out of control because the Biden administration refuses to use the resources that are under Americans' feet.

"The two major factors that have caused us an unprecedented rise in energy costs are Vladimir Putin's unprovoked attack on the Ukrainian people and No. 2, the president's refusal to commit to American energy dominance. It's time to flip the switch back on for American energy, for natural gas, oil, coal."

Joyce said the legislation, the American Energy Independence from Russia Act, will create a plan to allow the United States to maintain energy dominance over Russia while ensuring that construction on the Keystone XL pipeline is reopened.

Then, the energy sources can be supplied to Americans and around the world, said the Pennsylvania Republican, as well as to NATO allies to sever their dependence on Russia, said Joyce.

However, the administration is keeping its emphasis on the Green New Deal, at a time when Elon Musk has said it's time to restore the nation's energy independence and dominance by starting to drill for oil again, said Joyce.

"We need to have the capability of providing the oil that is right here in America and reinvigorate those American jobs that would produce that," said Joyce. "The Green New Deal is a failure to America. We need to utilize the resources that are right under our feet."

The congressman also spoke out against the decision by Atlantic Broadband, now called Breezeline, to drop Newsmax TV from its cable lineups.

Joyce's Pennsylvania constituents are among Breezeline's customers, and he said that everyone should "have the capability of First Amendment rights [and] that conservatives have that same capability to get their message out." He added, "I, as a conservative, want to be able to talk to my constituents about related, important issues and to be able to communicate with them. That has to occur on all platforms."

