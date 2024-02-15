Rep. John James to Newsmax: Americans Deserve to Hear From Hur

The American people deserve "any and all" information that special counsel Robert Hur has on his investigation of President Joe Biden's retention of classified documents in the period after his vice presidency, said Rep. John James, R-Mich.

"I'm quite pleased that the special counsel is willing to meet with the House so quickly. And, frankly, it will be a bipartisan hearing and everyone will have their time to speak," James said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"But, again, allowing the American people to have all the information is how we do business in this constitutional republic," he added in reference to Biden's refusal to speak with House Speaker Mike Johnson "without one of his handlers or one of his babysitters or [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer sitting right there next to him."

"If [National Security spokesperson John] Kirby is asking for personal engagement, then maybe the president of the United States should take a meeting with the speaker of the House," James told Newsmax after Kirby stated that the intelligence community has "serious concerns about a broad declassification of" intel related to a "troubling" anti-satellite weapon Russia is pursuing.

"The president of the United States is refusing to talk to the speaker of the House. And as my Constitution reads, it's president, vice president, speaker of the House is second in line for the presidency. And so in order to make sure we secure our borders, we keep these foreign nationals out — 20,000 Chinese nationals that have come across like so many spy balloons in the past year. We need to make sure that if they want private engagement, they actually engage with Republicans in the House, because we're the last line of defense for insanity, keeping our nation safe here."

Biden, he added, "won't meet with Mike Johnson without one of his handlers or one of his babysitters or Chuck Schumer sitting right there next to him.

"We know that Joe Biden needs a puppeteer to even move. I mean, he's so out to lunch that even a special counsel said that he is not competent to stand trial, right. So if the president of the United States is unable to meet with the speaker of the House, that's a bigger concern to our national security. If he's unwilling, then John Kirby shouldn't be talking about personal engagement prior to giving information to the American people."

