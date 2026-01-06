Rep. John James to Newsmax: Maduro Operation Sent Message to US Adversaries

Rep. John James, R-Mich., applauded the U.S. operation that seized deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and delivered him to a New York federal court, telling Newsmax it was a "flawless operation" and arguing President Donald Trump had clear constitutional authority to act.

In an interview Monday on "Wake Up America Early," James, a West Point graduate and Iraq War veteran, said the mission showcased "the most professional, most well-prepared, and most lethal fighting force the world has ever known," and he framed the raid as a warning to U.S. adversaries abroad.

James pointed to the Monroe Doctrine as a long-running U.S. policy touchstone for Western Hemisphere security.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty Monday in Manhattan federal court after U.S. forces captured them in Caracas over the weekend, according to U.S. and international reporting.

The case, which prosecutors tied to drug trafficking and related allegations, immediately escalated tensions over the legality and diplomatic fallout of the extraordinary cross-border operation.

James rejected questions about U.S. legal authority, saying, "I've read Article 2 of the Constitution" and describing the seizure as a Justice Department-led effort to bring an indicted suspect to court.

He also contended the operation had bipartisan roots, noting that U.S. authorities had offered a reward for information leading to Maduro's capture and that the figure increased during the Biden administration.

James also argued that tougher enforcement could reduce drug deaths in the United States and compared the Maduro operation to the Trump administration's broader posture on border security.

He did not provide evidence during the interview to support his claims about the scale of U.S. deaths attributable to Maduro.

James, who announced a 2026 run for governor, pivoted from foreign policy to domestic politics during the segment, pointing to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's decision to end his reelection bid.

James cited allegations of public corruption and argued that Democrat-led states faced widening scrutiny. Walz, a Democrat, announced Monday he would not seek a third term as his administration confronted renewed attention on welfare fraud investigations and political fallout surrounding them.

Turning to Michigan, James said state government spending had climbed about $20 billion per year compared with roughly five years earlier and promised that, if elected governor, he would launch a broad audit "on day one" across departments and programs.

He cast the proposal as a taxpayer accountability measure and a centerpiece of his campaign argument that government had grown without delivering commensurate results.

James' interview closed with comments on War Secretary Pete Hegseth's actions targeting Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a retired Navy captain.

James said he was "very disappointed" with lawmakers involved in a video urging troops to refuse unlawful orders, and he supported Hegseth's move to censure Kelly, arguing that military discipline depended on clear respect for civilian command.

The Pentagon announced steps that could affect Kelly's retirement status and pay, prompting pushback from Kelly and legal debate over the government's authority and the video's meaning.

James has represented Michigan's 10th Congressional District since 2023 and previously ran twice for U.S. Senate before winning his House seat.

