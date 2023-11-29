Rep. James to Newsmax: US Must Stand for Israel, Against Antisemitism

Americans and their lawmakers must speak out in the "most strenuous terms possible" against antisemitism, and members of Congress have to put crippling sanctions on Iran and make sure Israel has the resources it needs to defend itself against Hamas, Rep. John James said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"This administration is failing at every step to hold Iran and these evildoers accountable, using every means, not just military, but economic and diplomatic as well," the Michigan Republican told Newsmax's "Newsline." "I'm supporting bills that are coming through this week to hold Iran accountable and to make sure the $6 billion that is unfrozen can never be spent by Iran to hurt Americans or our Israeli friends again."

James said he had the "honor and privilege" to visit Israel earlier this month and speak with families whose loved ones were kidnapped, including the family of one girl who has since been released, 9-year-old Emily Hand, who had her birthday on Nov. 17 while still in Hamas captivity.

Thomas Hand, her father, told CNN that she would only speak in whispers, as the children were told not to make noise.

"I had to put my ear close to her mouth to hear," he said. "In captivity, she was told not to make any noise. You can see the terror in her eyes."

"It is absolutely unconscionable what these evil, evil men and women have done to innocents, using these hostages, these human lives as shields and pawns to be played in their evil war," said James. "Make no mistake, when they say death to America and death to Israel, they mean it. They're pulling little girls and boys into their evil activities."

James also spoke out about antisemitic comments and actions that have been seen in the United States.

"I believe that antisemitism in every single form is wrong," he said. "I hate bigotry."

He noted that during a recent congressional hearing, "one of those members from the Biden administration said something along the lines of 'casual antisemitism' and I corrected her. There's no such thing as casual antisemitism."

James said he thinks that "attitude on the left" has allowed a wave of antisemitism to take over the nation's college campuses.

"We've known that these college campuses and universities have been taking our children and changing their minds, almost brainwashing them for generations," he said. "Now this is what we have. We absolutely have to stand up to bigotry and hatred … the best way we can do that is to stand with our allies in Israel and make sure that they have every resource that they need to defend themselves."

