Rep. John James to Newsmax: 'I'm Going to Pray for Don Lemon'

Michigan Republican Rep. John James, a gubernatorial candidate, told Newsmax he's "going to pray" for former CNN host Don Lemon after Lemon joined anti-ICE protesters who disrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota.

James told Newsmax's "National Report" on Wednesday, "I'm going to pray for Don Lemon and anybody who does that because they need Jesus."

James said he grew up hearing about political activism directed at Christians. "I was raised by people who came from the Jim Crow South who told me stories of when Democrats used to bomb and terrorize churches."

At the time, many segregationists were affiliated with the Democratic Party before party loyalties in the South shifted after the civil rights era.

He said that regardless of the pretext, protesters have no right to invade a church service and frighten parishioners by yelling and screaming. "The unhumans are in open warfare with Western values and Christian values. This wouldn't have been tolerated on the left if it happened at a mosque."

James challenged those involved in the protest to reflect on their actions. "Why now in Christian churches? And then the violence being called for, the discomfort being called for by people like Don Lemon. I'd expect Don Lemon to know better."

The West Point graduate and Iraq war veteran said that history should be heeded. "We should have learned much, much more than to terrorize people in their church, their place of worship."

James said the attempt to make political points by entering a place of worship reflects what he believes is lacking in today's America.

"And as we come to seek a more perfect union," James said, "we need leaders who will stand up for Christian values, stand up for the right answer, and make sure that people, children, old ladies, and parishioners, can worship Jesus, can worship God in peace without threat of physical harm from unhumans and extremists who will put their politics above their humanity."

James also criticized Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other party leaders in the state for attempting to shield those who were involved in committing fraud against state programs and siphoning what some estimates put at well over $10 billion from the state.

"I think that he's got a lot of explaining to do," James said of Walz. "And the people in Minnesota and the country deserve answers."

