John Huddy: Protesters Threw Bottles, Looted Stores

The unrest in Los Angeles has calmed down, national correspondent John Huddy told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Reporting live from Los Angeles, Huddy told "Greg Kelly Reports" that many of the unruly protesters have been arrested or dispersed.

"One of those protesters started antagonizing, trying to essentially provoke the police," Huddy said. "They came in, and he was arrested. He was taken down and quickly detained, and the other protesters were pushed back."

Huddy said Monday night he saw more volatility.

"The protesters were throwing bottles at police, police responding with tear gas, flash grenades. Also, some rubber bullets. Several businesses here in downtown L.A. were looted. An Apple Store was looted. An Adidas store, a cannabis dispensary was looted. I talked to the owner of the dispensary, he said most of his merchandise was taken. The place was wrecked. It's going to take him at least a week to rebuild."

