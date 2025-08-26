Police Capt to Newsmax: Trump's Bail Order Puts Victims First

Philadelphia Police Department Capt. John Hoyt applauded President Donald Trump's executive order ending cashless bail in Washington, D.C., telling Newsmax on Tuesday it's a long-overdue measure that prioritizes victims over criminals.

Speaking on "National Report," Hoyt said the order sends a powerful signal that crime will not be tolerated in the nation's capital.

"First and foremost, it sends a clear message to the criminals of that area that it's not going to be tolerated. And I appreciate what the president is doing," Hoyt said. "A lot of politicians want to weigh in on public safety, which is, quite frankly, hilarious considering their record on defunding police."

Trump's executive order, which he signed Monday, instructs his administration to identify states and local jurisdictions with cashless bail policies and take action to suspend or terminate their federal funding.

Hoyt, national second vice president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, expressed frustration that too often the justice system bends over backward for offenders while leaving victims behind.

"In my 26 years, what I'm most disappointed in is how we treat victims in this country. If we spent half the effort on taking care of our victims and fighting for justice for them that we do for the offenders, I think we'd be in a lot better shape right now," he said.

The captain pointed to the revolving-door effect of cashless bail, where dangerous criminals are arrested and then quickly released back onto the streets.

"Imagine being the victim of a crime, a robbery, and then finding a week, not even a day later, you're in your same neighborhood … and you see that person that robbed you is back out on the street. What kind of message does that send not only to our citizens but to the criminals that would wish ill will against our good citizens?" Hoyt asked.

Hoyt praised Trump for "taking a step forward" with his executive order, saying it restores common sense to a justice system that too often undermines public safety and revictimizes law-abiding citizens.

