Sen. Hoeven to Newsmax: Schumer Can't Deflect Ownership of Shutdown

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., told Newsmax on Friday that it is "outrageous" for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to say that "every day" of the federal government shutdown "gets better" for Democrats.

Appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," Hoeven blasted Schumer's remarks to Punchbowl News, in which the leader claimed his party had anticipated the shutdown fight and would benefit politically from it.

"Of course, he's absolutely wrong. This is the 'Schumer Shutdown,'" Hoeven told co-hosts Jon Glasgow and Emma Rechenberg. "What's getting better? The fact that people aren't getting paid? That agencies are closing? That Americans can't get services because he's holding government hostage to his demands? It's outrageous."

Hoeven said Schumer's comments revealed a political calculus aimed at appeasing the Democratic Party's progressive wing rather than working toward a bipartisan solution.

"Maybe that's good for Sen. Schumer, who's so concerned about the left wing of his base and AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.]," Hoeven said. "But it's not good for the American people. He was elected to keep the government open and negotiate in good faith."

The government entered its 10th day of the shutdown Friday, with the Senate adjourning until next week and no deal in sight. Hoeven said the Democrat leader bears responsibility for prolonging the stalemate.

"People have to continue to put pressure on the Democrats to end this shutdown," he said. "Look, this is a clean continuing resolution that goes until Nov. 21. The Democrats did it 13 times under the Biden administration. Ninety-six percent of Democrats voted for it then."

Hoeven argued that Democrats are holding out over policy issues that could still be negotiated once the government reopens.

"They're holding the government hostage," he said. "We've said we'll continue to work on those issues — and we have been — but you've got to get the government open to do it."

Hoeven added that Senate Republicans voted late into Thursday night trying to move the process forward and urged Democrats to return to the negotiating table.

"It should be done right now," Hoeven said. "We should be back to work on all the important issues that impact our country."

Hoeven also addressed reports that former special counsel Jack Smith obtained phone records of several Republican lawmakers, including Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., as part of his investigation into efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

"That's wrong," Hoeven said. "How would he like it if law enforcement were spying on him and looking at his phone records without his knowledge or any type of court proceeding?"

Hoeven said such actions would violate constitutional protections under the 4th and 14th amendments and warned that if the administration could spy on members of Congress, "they can do it to anyone."

"This is a bipartisan issue that needs to be addressed," Hoeven said, adding that Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Johnson will lead efforts in the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees to investigate the matter.

