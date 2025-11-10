Sen. Hoeven to Newsmax: 'Very Important' to Finalize Senate Deal, End Shutdown

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said Monday on Newsmax that reaching a bipartisan deal to reopen the federal government was critical after 40 days of shutdown, as Americans were beginning to really feel the impact across the country.

"It was very important that we resolved it," Hoeven told "Wake Up America," emphasizing that lawmakers had to come together to end the standoff.

Hoeven, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, played a role in negotiating the agreement. He said he worked closely with Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., to forge a path forward.

"I worked hard with my colleagues across the aisle on the Appropriations Committee, in particular Sen. Shaheen," Hoeven said. "We go way back as governors together, and getting some practical Democrats to join us was vital to make this happen."

Hoeven explained that the sticking point in talks centered on government spending levels.

"As you know, Democrats wanted $1.5 trillion in spending and, obviously, that is not something we could agree to with the debt and deficit," he said.

"So it's very important that we worked with practical Democrats and came to a solution to open up the government."

Hoeven noted that the shutdown's effects had become increasingly visible and disruptive to Americans' daily lives.

"Clearly, after 40 days, people have been feeling the effects," he said.

"Whether it's our military — we've got Veterans Day tomorrow — or law enforcement, TSA [Transportation Security Administration], people are starting to see flights canceled, thousands of flights, food benefits, whether it's SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] or WIC [Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children] — all these things having a real impact on the American people."

Hoeven said the Senate is now moving quickly to finalize the agreement and restore full government operations.

"So now, as you said, we've got to finish up the process as fast as we can," he said. "We're working on doing that today and then getting the House back and getting the government open."

He urged lawmakers not to delay further, citing the "real impacts to the American people."

"To delay it now absolutely makes no sense," added Hoeven. "The writing's on the wall. We have an agreement and so they just need to get over it, and we need to get on with things."

Hoeven closed by stressing the broader importance of governing responsibly.

"Remember, at the end of the day, this is all about the American people and serving the American people," he said.

"No messing around now — let's get this done."

