Sen. Hoeven to Newsmax: Trump 'Keeps Them Guessing'

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump is a masterful negotiator.

"One of the reasons President Trump is so effective, particularly vis a vis our adversaries, is he keeps them guessing," Hoeven said on "National Report." "They don't know what he's going to do, but they know he's going to take strong action."

Hoeven said Ukraine and Russia know that they can't count on anything until any deal or multiple agreements are locked in place.

"I think what you see President Trump doing is he's changing the dynamic in terms of the negotiation, both with Russia and with Ukraine, so that they are uncertain to get them to the table, to force them to negotiate a permanent and lasting peace," Hoeven said.

Hoeven said has shown he means business in how he deals with China.

"They do not play fair. They steal our copyrights, patent infringement," Hoeven said. "And we have to be tough with them. President Trump was in his first term in office and ultimately he negotiated a $50 billion deal for our farmers and ranchers to make sales to China. And so that is something that he needs to do in terms of knocking down both their tariff and non-tariff trade barriers."

Hoeven said he believes Trump's focus on Mexico and Canada is leveraging for reciprocity to stop fentanyl smuggling and bring balance to trade issues.

