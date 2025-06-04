Sen. Hoeven to Newsmax: GOP Senators Doing More to Address Debt

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., addressing complaints voiced by former DOGE adviser Elon Musk concerning the "big, beautiful bill" backed by President Donald Trump, promised on Newsmax on Wednesday that senators will do more to address the national debt and deficit.

"We expect that we're going to find $2 trillion in reductions," Hoeven told "Wake Up America." "Then, the other thing that people don't talk about, but it's very important, is that by lowering the tax rates the way we are, we're going to generate another $2 trillion in revenue by growing the economy."

He added that Republicans are dedicated to passing a bill that will help secure the issues that got Trump elected, including securing the border and making the United States strong.

"That's exactly what we are going to do, and we want to get it done by July 4," Hoeven said.

