Fmr US Amb. to Ukraine to Newsmax: Putin Has No Interest in Meeting Zelenskyy

President Donald Trump has the right idea in trying to induce Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet one on one, but the Kremlin has no interest in doing that, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Herbst, who was ambassador in Kyiv from 2003 to 2006 under then-President George W. Bush, told "Wake Up America," "We know that Zelenskyy has been trying to see Putin for many years … I think Trump's idea of putting it together makes perfect sense, but the Russians have no interest in doing it, just as they have no interest of making peace. Putin's aim is to take political control of Ukraine, and for that, he wants to continue military operations."

Herbst praised Trump's mobilization of American military and economic pressure on Russia for the past two months — up until his now passed Aug. 8 deadline for Moscow to stop firing on Ukraine — as the correct approach. However, he stressed that "offering concessions to the Kremlin is not going to get them to negotiate in good faith."

"Demonstrating to them that it is going to be painful if they continue their war of aggression is the best way to get peace in Ukraine," Herbst said.

He called the meetings in the White House on Monday "truly unprecedented," explaining the fact that "eight European leaders showed up at the White House 36 hours after they got invited demonstrates the power of the issue and the power of President Trump to convene."

Herbst said that the most important accomplishment during the meetings was "agreement among the parties to establish Article 5-like … security guarantees for Ukraine with, in some fashion, American participation. That is a huge deal, and that will be a necessary part of making sure that any peace arrangement lasts for a long time."

Herbst insisted that the U.S can provide credible security guarantees without boots on the ground, which Trump has ruled out, because the United States "can help back up our European allies and partners while they are in Ukraine by air and by sea. There are many things we can do to make this work."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com