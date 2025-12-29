Ex-Amb. Herbst to Newsmax: Putin Offers No Concessions

Former U.S. Ambassador John Herbst told Newsmax on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not offered "one concession" to end the war in Ukraine, warning that Moscow's rhetoric about postwar cooperation is not a substitute for concrete steps to stop the fighting.

Herbst, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and Uzbekistan, made the comments in a televised panel discussion on "National Report" the morning after President Donald Trump spoke publicly alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about renewed momentum toward a possible deal.

Trump said during the press conference that progress had been made but acknowledged difficult issues remain, including disputes over territory and security guarantees.

"I don't think it actually is" different this time, Herbst said of the latest push, arguing that Putin has repeatedly avoided committing to terms that would halt the war.

Herbst said Trump "has offered six or so ceasefire or peace proposals since March," adding, "Zelenskyy accepted every one. Putin deflected every one."

Herbst said negotiations restarted roughly six weeks ago and that gaps between Washington and Kyiv narrowed significantly.

"So they're very close to an understanding, a joint understanding between Trump and Zelenskyy," he said. "Nothing from Putin."

Herbst pointed to Trump's description of a recent call with Putin, in which Trump said Putin spoke favorably about helping Ukraine with energy. Herbst dismissed that as beside the point.

"Putin even offered to help Ukraine with energy later. That's not a concession," Herbst said.

"Zelenskyy's concessions concern the war. Putin talks pie in the sky because he does not want to end the fighting."

The panel discussion came as questions intensify around the most contentious element in the talks: Russian demands tied to the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine and pressure on Kyiv to accept territorial concessions.

Trump, pressed by reporters on the issue, described it as a dispute that must be worked out and suggested that delaying an agreement could risk further losses on the battlefield.

Herbst warned against what he characterized as a settlement that rewards Russian aims.

"If you make the wrong deal now, Putin is going to gobble up a lot more of Ukraine," he said.

He argued that Putin's insistence that Ukraine hand over "the fortified western Donbas" is designed to achieve what Russian forces have struggled to seize militarily, opening routes for future advances.

Herbst said Russia's objective would be to move across "the relatively undefended plains and forests all the way to Dnieper River."

Retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Hal Kempfer, also on the panel, said Russia has been unable to generate the kind of strategic reserve needed for a decisive breakthrough and described the front as effectively stalled.

He noted ideas circulating in discussions, including a demilitarized zone separating forces and proposals affecting how the Donbas could be administered economically, though details remain unclear.

Herbst said Trump's stated aim of a durable peace appears sincere, but he questioned whether Putin is negotiating in good faith.

