Singer John Ford Coley to Newsmax: 'I Always Had a Heart for Cops'

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Tuesday, 06 December 2022 12:13 PM EST

Singer-songwriter John Ford Coley told Newsmax he has found a way to help fund the police.

He, along with a host of country music stars, will perform Tuesday night in Nashville, Tennessee, to raise money for local police, Coley said in an interview on "National Report." The concert is being called "Christmas, Cops, & Country Music."

Coley, who was one half of the England Dan & John Ford Coley duo, shot to fame with the 1976 hit: "I'd Really Love to See You Tonight."

"We're specifically targeting Franklin, Tennessee, where I live," he said.

"I always had a heart for cops," he said. "At one time I worked in the courts in Los Angeles, so I was around cops all the time. I saw what they did, saw what they had to deal with, and I've just always had a heart for them.

"You're dealing with a lot of things now where people are trying to defund the cops, so they're short of equipment. It just hurts the community itself.

"If you can't come to the event tonight, then you can 'adopt a cop.' I think its $40 and they're able to come instead."

For more imnformation, go to ChristmasCopsandCountryMusic.com/ and fill out a short form to donate.

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 12:13 PM
