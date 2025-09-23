Sen. Fetterman to Newsmax: Recognizing Palestinian State Rewards Hamas

Hamas views the move by Western nations to recognize a Palestinian state as a "reward," Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told Newsmax Tuesday.

France recognized Palestinian statehood on Monday at the start of a high-profile meeting at the United Nations aimed at galvanizing support for a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict. Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and Monaco also announced or confirmed their recognition of a Palestinian state — a day after the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal did.

"Yes, it's a reward, but it also creates a narrative. And I even hear what Hamas is saying, like, This is part of the sacrifice, and now it's all made it all worth it," Fetterman said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren.”

The Pennsylvania senator is unique among his Democrat colleagues in that he supports Israel's actions.

"I support what they continue to do because I don't understand why in the world these countries now are looking to recognize Palestine. Why aren't they demanding — before we do anything — to release all those hostages?" he added.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.



