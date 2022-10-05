Dick Morris to Newsmax: Fetterman 'Way Over to the Left' for Pa. Senate Race

Reports of the Pennsylvania Senate race stealthily shifting to "toss-up" territory should have Republicans brimming with newfound optimism, says Dick Morris, a political strategist, best-selling-author, and TV host.

As for the Democrats, Morris believes they might now be wondering how Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the primary winner in the Pennsylvania Senate battle, lost a double-digit polling lead to Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz over the last few months.

"Fetterman is way over to the left on criminal issues," Morris told Newsmax on Wednesday, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

When discussing Fetterman, who sometimes appears uncomfortable during speaking engagements, Morris — a former adviser to Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton — chided the Pennsylvania politician for blaming Washington on the ills of Americans in a recent TV advertisement.

"I think Oz will [counter] with an ad saying, 'No, it's your fault,'" said Morris, a possible reference to how Fetterman's campaign has been propped up by the same national Democrats he's supposedly knocking.

Another theory for Oz's recent surge in Pennsylvania: It could be the same issue driving many of kitchen-table discussions in America today, says Morris, author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback."

"The whole country is now focused on inflation. It's the issue that's driving everything else," said Morris, while adding that young American voters view high inflation as a "real impediment to their lives" — in terms of moving out on their own, buying a car, getting married, or just improving their overall quality of life.

"Voters are just in agony right now," says Morris, while discussing a recent Gallup poll that has generic Republicans with a 44% favorability rating nationwide — or 5 percentage points higher than Democrats.

Morris, who hosts "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax, believes the upcoming midterms could be a significant bellwether for Republicans, looking ahead to 2024, when Trump is expected to make another run for the White House.

Also, a number of prominent Senate Democrats could be in trouble with their respective states, says Morris.

Trump "has a lock" on the Republican nomination for 2024, says Morris, before boldly predicting, "He will be the next president."

