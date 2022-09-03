Trump: Fetterman 'One of the Most Fringe Far Left Freak Shows Ever'

Stumping for Pennsylvania GOP Sen.-nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, former President Donald Trump blasted Oz's opponent, Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, as a "far left freak show."

"Restoring safety to America starts with defeating the Democrat extremists right here in Pennsylvania," Trump told his Wilkes-Barre Save America rally, which aired live on Newsmax. "Your state's radical Democrat candidate for Senate, John Fetterman, is the most dangerous Democrat.

"He's the most dangerous Democrat seeking to join Congress this year, and one of the most fringe, far left freak shows ever to seek election for any office in any state."

Trump rebuked Fetterman for living out of his parent's basement, wearing casual sweatshirts and sweat pants.

"This guy is a disaster," Trump said. "He comes in with a sweatsuit on – I've never seen him wear a suit – dirty, dirty, dirty sweatsuits. Really disgusting. You know, I'm a clean freak, Oz.

"I don't like those dirty sweatsuits."

Trump said Fetterman dresses "like a teenager getting high in his parents' basement."

"But he's a raging lunatic hellbent on springing hardened criminals out of jail in the middle of the worst crime wave in Pennsylvania history," Trump added, noting Fetterman's past positions on reducing prison populations.

"He wants everybody out of jail, and by the way he wants to get rid of your police. Fetterman is a defund the police marxist, who's just pulling the wool over people's eyes, who literally said that if he had a magic wand and could fix one thing he would end life sentences without parole for murderers, cop killers, rapists, and other monstrous criminals. That's what he said.

"He wants them to get out of jail. Get out of jail."

Trump denounced Democrats for activism to reduce punishment on violent criminals, while pursuing him with relentless investigations that have yet to be successful.

"Let's put Trump in jail; let's get these murderers, let these murderers out, put Trump in jail," Trump said, mocking Democrats. "'That trump is no good. He just works his a** off for this country."

Fetterman is also lax on drug dealers, who Trump said he wants to put in the death penalty for drug dealers who sell lethal drugs like fentanyl.

"He bragged that his goal is to get as many criminals out onto the street as quickly as possible," Trump continued. "Fetterman supports taxpayer funded drug dens and the complete decriminalization of illegal drugs, including heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, and ultra lethal fentanyl."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!