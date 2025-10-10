Sen. Fetterman to Newsmax: Expanding Abraham Accords Would Be Remarkable

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told Newsmax on Friday it would be "remarkable" if the Abraham Accords, the historic 2020 normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab nations, were expanded to include Saudi Arabia.

"Of course, that would be remarkable," Fetterman told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" in response to a question about the possibility of Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords.

"Imagine if Saudi Arabia and Israel — I guess I think that would be a significant domino that would bring more and more people into this."

The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020 under the Trump administration, established diplomatic ties between Israel and several Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. Sudan joined later.

Expanding the deal to include Saudi Arabia — the most influential Arab nation — would mark a significant step forward in Middle East diplomacy and reshape the regional balance of power.

Fetterman said the potential for such a development highlights a rare instance of bipartisan agreement in Washington.

"That's part of why I say I'm — we're in different parties," he said. "But, you know, [President Donald Trump] is absolutely committed to Israel's security, as I am. And that's why I celebrate a lot of the accomplishments that he's had."

The senator has been outspoken in his support for Israel, especially amid ongoing tensions and the war against Hamas.

His stance has occasionally put him at odds with the more progressive wing of his party, which has been critical of Israel's military actions.

Fetterman emphasized his belief that U.S. support for Israel's security should transcend political divisions.

Discussions about Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords have been ongoing for more than a year, with U.S. officials reportedly engaging in talks with the Saudi and Israeli governments regarding security, economic, and diplomatic issues.

Any potential deal would represent a major diplomatic breakthrough and could encourage other nations to pursue similar normalization agreements.

While Fetterman and Trump differ on many issues, the senator stressed that the president's commitment to Israel's security deserves recognition.

"The president is absolutely committed to Israel's security, as I am," Fetterman said. "And that's why I celebrate a lot of the accomplishments that he's had."

Fetterman's comments reflect a broader message of unity on foreign policy, one that crosses partisan lines at a time when divisions in Washington often dominate the political landscape.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com