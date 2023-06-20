Rep. Mike Garcia to Newsmax: FBI Violated Trust in Russiagate

Speaking on Tuesday's closed-door-hearing and tomorrow's public hearing with Special Counsel John Durham and his report on Russiagate, member of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., told Newsmax that the federal investigator outlined that there was "overwhelming" evidence the FBI abandoned its responsibilities in its Russiagate investigation.

The congressman, while appearing on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," relayed that during the private hearing, "Durham laid out a very thorough report for what he did; there was a few things that he didn't do that we discussed behind closed doors."

"But the bottom line is that there is very clear overwhelming, what he called, sobering evidence that the FBI violated its trust that the American people had in it, and frankly showed flagrant offenses in how they used their tools, things like the Intelligence Surveillance Act, warrants — the FISA warrants for instance — and clearly showed that they had no regard for due diligence, as far as evidence collection, before actually persecuting and going after" then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Durham is set to appear publicly before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

