Palin to Newsmax: Durham Shouldn't Have Looked 'Intimidated'

By    |   Thursday, 22 June 2023 10:29 PM EDT

John Durham, the special counsel who investigated alleged ties between the 2016 Donald Trump campaign and the Russian government, should have given conservatives more confidence in his report exonerating Trump's team, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin tells Newsmax.

Durham seemed "intimidated" by Democrats during his Wednesday testimony before the House Judiciary Committee Palin said Thursday on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

It's easy to be an armchair quarterback and say Durham should have been more aggressive, Palin admitted, but added: "The way he articulated and his intonation, he seemed a little bit intimidated by those who are on the other side of the dias."

Still, she noted: "The facts that he presented proved, of course, that Biden is corrupt. ... I think he could have come across as more tougher, as harder, and not as intimidated-sounding, and I think that that would at least given one of the sides — the right side in this case — some confidence in the report."

The GOP has reason for its disappointment, Palin noted, because the report showed that "some of the main characters" were not even investigated.

"This could have been much, much worse, meaning much, much more realistic against the Biden family," she said, "had some of those players actually been investigated."

"I was shocked that some of the evidence was ignored," she said.

