Duarte to Newsmax: US Run by 'Lords of Scarcity'

Republican Rep.-elect John Duarte told Newsmax on Monday that America is being run into the ground by the "lords of scarcity."

"We have a government that in one way or another imposes scarcity and destroys affordability on these working families," Duarte said on "National Report."

Duarte said he brought the conversation to the people, knocking on 30,000 doors, and that the focus has been too much on climate change and living minimally.

"We brought people into the dialogue about affordability abundance, our food system and having a rational energy policy that creates opportunity and affordability," Duarte said.

He says he will be "delivering abundance" when he begins serving Congress.

"We need to become an abundance society. We need to champion abundance," Duarte said. "We need to communicate the morality of abundance so that all Americans can get ahead, all Americans can afford food on their table and gas in their tank and have great job opportunities out in the economy.

"We're doing exactly the opposite. America today is being governed by Joe Biden and the lords of scarcity."

He then referenced Germany and Denmark.

"These are the lords of scarcity, and it’s coming down on the backs of working families worldwide," Duarte said. "We’ve got to shut these globalists' green agenda down. We’ve got to shut the woke agenda down, and we’ve got to deliver abundance, affordability and opportunity to all Americans."

Duarte will represent the new California 13th Congressional District in the Central Valley farm belt. His race was the closest congressional contest in the state this year, with a difference of only hundreds of votes. The 13th Congressional District brought the Republican count up to 221.