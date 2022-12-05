×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john duarte | california | congress | house | woke | climate change

Duarte to Newsmax: US Run by 'Lords of Scarcity'

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Monday, 05 December 2022 02:36 PM EST

Republican Rep.-elect John Duarte told Newsmax on Monday that America is being run into the ground by the "lords of scarcity."

"We have a government that in one way or another imposes scarcity and destroys affordability on these working families," Duarte said on "National Report."

Duarte said he brought the conversation to the people, knocking on 30,000 doors, and that the focus has been too much on climate change and living minimally.

"We brought people into the dialogue about affordability abundance, our food system and having a rational energy policy that creates opportunity and affordability," Duarte said.

He says he will be "delivering abundance" when he begins serving Congress.

"We need to become an abundance society. We need to champion abundance," Duarte said. "We need to communicate the morality of abundance so that all Americans can get ahead, all Americans can afford food on their table and gas in their tank and have great job opportunities out in the economy.

"We're doing exactly the opposite. America today is being governed by Joe Biden and the lords of scarcity."

He then referenced Germany and Denmark.

"These are the lords of scarcity, and it’s coming down on the backs of working families worldwide," Duarte said. "We’ve got to shut these globalists' green agenda down. We’ve got to shut the woke agenda down, and we’ve got to deliver abundance, affordability and opportunity to all Americans."

Duarte will represent the new California 13th Congressional District in the Central Valley farm belt. His race was the closest congressional contest in the state this year, with a difference of only hundreds of votes. The 13th Congressional District brought the Republican count up to 221.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republican Rep.-elect John Duarte told Newsmax on Monday that America is being run into the ground by the "lords of scarcity."
john duarte, california, congress, house, woke, climate change
280
2022-36-05
Monday, 05 December 2022 02:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved