Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Trump Detractors Pick 'Less Public Safety, More Crime'

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Newsmax that people opposed to the policies of President Donald Trump are choosing chaos over safety.

Cornyn told "Newsline" on Friday that "It takes Trump derangement syndrome to a whole new level, where instead of agreeing with President Trump that, yes, public safety is important and we need to work together to address that, they choose the other side, which is less public safety, more crime."

The senator said it's a new world in Washington, D.C. since Trump ordered federal leaders to begin managing law enforcement in the district. "Thank goodness Mayor (Muriel) Bowser has now come around and recognized how important it is for the District of Columbia to have safe streets, and the progress has been remarkable," he said. "But it's not something you can take for granted, and without President Trump's leadership, it wouldn't have happened."

In response to civil unrest and security concerns, President Trump ordered federal agencies to take control of law enforcement responsibilities in Washington, D.C. This directive shifted authority away from the city's local leadership, placing federal forces such as the National Guard, the Secret Service, and other federal law enforcement units under centralized management. The move was presented as an effort to ensure order and protect federal property, though it sparked debate over the limits of presidential authority in the District.

Sen. Cornyn said along with enforcing public safety in the District, more attention is being drawn to the reporting of crime statistics. A Washington Examiner reporter spoke out Wednesday about her crime victimization in the District and learning about how crime reporting is diminished in D.C.

Cornyn credited her with helping to uncover the real story. "So kudos to her for stepping up and telling her story," he said. "But it's not just keeping the streets safe, it's having accurate information so we can know what is needed in order to protect the public."

