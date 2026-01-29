Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: New Voter Motive Behind Biden Border Policy

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Thursday that he sees electoral intent behind the Biden administration's immigration approach.

At the same time, he praised Tom Homan, the Trump administration's border czar, for seeking to reduce tensions over enforcement operations in Minnesota.

Appearing on Newsmax's "American Agenda," Cornyn framed the debate over immigration enforcement as a question of why the Biden administration pursued what he called "open border policies."

Asked broadly about Democrats and immigration enforcement, Cornyn said, "I've searched my mind for a possible explanation for the open border policies of the Biden administration," and added that he believed it was "to allow as many people in the country as they could."

Cornyn added that he believes the goal was "hoping that then they would be put on a path to citizenship, and then they'd be registered to vote."

"I can't think of any other plausible explanation for [letting loose] unvetted immigrants on the American people."

He then pointed to specific cases, saying, "And let's remember people like Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley, and other victims of criminal aliens who came in during the four years of the Biden administration."

Cornyn tied his comments to the Trump administration's enforcement posture.

"Now we're having to do what President [Donald] Trump pledged to do," he said, adding that Trump "got a mandate ... on Nov. 5, which is to enforce our immigration laws."

Cornyn said, "And that's not negotiable."

Cornyn also praised Homan's role.

"So I'm glad that Tom Homan placed the responsibility where it was," Cornyn said, adding that it belonged "with the open border policies of the Biden administration."

Cornyn said he was "glad Tom Homan is there trying to figure out how can we de-escalate this." He asked, "How can we prevent the dangerous circumstances where these organized and paid instigators are actively interfering with law enforcement activities, which obviously produces tragic circumstances?"

Homan told reporters in Minneapolis on Thursday that operations in Minnesota could be scaled back if state and local officials actually cooperate with federal officials, while acknowledging that enforcement operations could be improved.

The enforcement debate has overlapped with a funding fight on Capitol Hill.

The House voted 220-207 on Jan. 22 to approve a $64.4 billion funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security.

Senate Democrats blocked a procedural vote Thursday on a government funding package that included funding for Homeland Security, as they pushed for changes to how Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other immigration agencies conduct operations.

The vote was 45-55, short of the 60 votes needed to advance the measure, with Democrats joined by several Republicans in opposition.

Democrats have tied their support to enforcement reforms such as limits on ICE officers wearing masks and requirements for body cameras and warrants, elevating ICE policy into the center of the funding fight.

Without an agreement before the funding deadline, parts of the government could face a shutdown.

The next funding deadline for affected agencies is Friday.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

