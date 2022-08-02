Sen. John Cornyn to Newsmax: Manchin Got 'Quid Pro Quo' on Senate Bill

The Senate Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act is just "smoke and mirrors" to continue a tax-and-spend agenda, thanks to "quid pro quo" for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., according to Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

"It's all smoke and mirrors at this point," Cornyn told Tuesday's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "Two things we know it will do is raise taxes on people making as little as $10,000, and it would make inflation worse."

Cornyn denounced the green-energy agenda costing lower-income Americans more to subsidize the rich.

"It will benefit wealthy consumers by having low-income taxpayers subsidize their electric vehicle purchases with a $7,500 tax credit," Cornyn told Van Susteren. "This is income redistribution to be sure, and it won't do anything to help inflation. It will make it worse."

Cornyn vows to oppose the deal between Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., which ostensibly robs from the poor to give to the rich, according to Cornyn.

"I think that the jury is out," he said of the Senate passing the bill. "I'm doing everything I can to discourage anybody who's even thinking about voting for it.

"Of course, Joe Manchin did a magnificent – or I should say Olympic-worthy – flip flop from his previous position and opposition of this. He said he was worried about inflation and would wait to see the July and August numbers."

But Manchin instead caved to Schumer under the "quid pro quo" of an alleged pipeline for West Virginia, according to Cornyn.

"It looks to me like he got some promise to build a pipeline in West Virginia," Cornyn lamented. "Unfortunately, the Keystone XL Pipeline was nixed the first day" of President Joe Biden's administration.

"We need to build other energy infrastructure around the country and not just in West Virginia, but that seems to be the quid pro quo. I don't think we know all of what was promised to Joe Manchin, but we do know he made up a huge 180-degree turn when he changed his mind publicly."

The only one in Congress that figures to be able to stop Schumer's budget reconciliation package – which can pass with just Democrat (48) and independent votes (2) in the 50-50 Senate – is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.

"Now all eyes are on Sen. Sinema, who I know to be a very smart, very, very, very much a person who does her homework, and so far she's been quiet about whether she would support this tax-and-spending spree bill," Cornyn concluded.

