Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Admin Clueless on Missing Migrant Kids

Sen. John Cornyn told Newsmax on Thursday that the clueless Biden administration "can't tell you" the whereabouts of — or what has happened to — 85,000 migrant children who are reportedly unclaimed.

While appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Texas Republican addressed the southern border crisis, the rampant drug cartel operations, and why many believe the Biden administration is responsible for creating the largest child trafficking ring in U.S. history.

"Seven million border encounters, including 1.5 million 'got-aways,' people who obviously are trying to evade law enforcement either because of their criminal records or they're smuggling drugs," Cornyn said. "[We had] 108,000 Americans died from drug overdoses last year, including 71,000 from fentanyl alone.

"We know where it comes from, and it comes from Mexico, with precursors imported from China," he added, then turned his attention toward the 300,000 unaccompanied alien children who have illegally entered the U.S. since Joe Biden became president.

"These 300,000 children, who've been accepted and placed with sponsors by the Biden administration, ... the Biden administration can't tell you where they are, what they're doing, whether they're going to school, whether they're being adequately fed, their medical needs attended to, or whether they're forced into involuntary labor, sex-trafficked, recruited into gangs. They just can't tell you."

As for the missing 85,000 children, Cornyn said, "The protocols of the Department of Health and Human Services say they're supposed to call the sponsor 30 days after the child is placed with that sponsor. But in the 85,000 instances, there was no answer and no follow-up by the administration."

The Texas senator cited two investigative stories by The New York Times that documented how many of these children "have been forced in involuntary servitude, forced labor, and violation of child labor laws."

"[The stories] said that whistleblowers had notified Susan Rice, the domestic policy adviser — at least the former one — people like [Secretary of Health and Human Services] Xavier Becerra, the secretary of Homeland Security [Alejandro Mayorkas], and the secretary of Labor [Marty Walsh]," he said. "But they were discouraged from reporting, because this got in the way of their public relations campaign to try to reduce the number of people at the border and to expedite their movement into the United States without caring, obviously, for the welfare of these children.

"I keep asking myself, 'What's it going to take?'"

