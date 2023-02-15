Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Biden Causing Anxiety by Keeping UFOs 'Hush-Hush'

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, believes that President Joe Biden should address the American people about the recent rash of suspected spy balloons, or unidentified flying objects, reaching U.S. airspace without any prior approval from the Pentagon.

"The uncertainty of exactly what's going on, and particularly the so-called unidentified flying objects, which the Biden administration is determined to shoot down — despite telling us they are probably benign, or some sort of commercial object, I think it's creating a lot of anxiety and uncertainty," Cornyn told Newsmax Wednesday evening, while appearing on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

The Texas Republican also said about the Biden administration: "If they could just be honest about what they know, and what they don't know ... it would go a long way toward" gaining the trust of American citizens.

Cornyn said there's an important difference between Biden giving a two-minute speech with no background information, and welcoming a lengthy question-and-answer session with the White House press corps.

"The president seems to be allergic to any serious questions, and only appears before favorable audiences, or leaves the communication to his press secretary [Karine Jean-Pierre], who's pretty notorious for not being willing to answer the questions, or delivering answers that we already know aren't true," said Cornyn.

"The president could do himself a big favor by just answering simple questions from the press corps," added the longtime Texas senator.

The Pentagon apparently takes a cue from the Biden administration, reasons Cornyn, when it comes to being less than fully transparent about taking down flying objects that were either spy balloons, or mere commercial aircraft.

The reaction from the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee has largely been the same, says Cornyn.

The members, according to Cornyn, are wondering "'why are they keeping this all so 'hush-hush,' when none of this is revealing any sources and methods — or any intelligence collection that would threaten the lives of people, or the access to intelligence that our community needs?"

Cornyn then agreed with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., a fellow member of the intel panel, who claimed the most recent closed-door briefing of the UFO incidents contained information that was already known, through media reports, or too vague to be deemed "classified."

To that end, Cornyn said there's a fine line between something that warrants a "classified" label, and an incident that's "embarrassing" to an administration.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!