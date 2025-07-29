NYPD Official to Newsmax: 'Senseless' Shooting Hurts

John Chell, chief of department at the New York Police Department, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the force is grieving the loss of the four people killed in Monday's mass shooting, including officer Didarul Islam.

"These are New Yorkers," Chell told "Greg Kelly Reports." "These are the best of what New York has to offer. All of them. And they didn't deserve this. They were there working and going home from work.

"You have an active shooter go to the 33rd floor and fire numerous rounds and try to shoot a maid who's been there for years, beloved. A maid who's cleaning our office so we can come to work the next day."

Chell said he wanted to focus on the first responders and doctors at New York Presbyterian Hospital rather than people who want to debate the political side.

"This is the best we got in New York City," Chell said. "And it should never have happened. And we could debate all the political sides, which I won't."

Police are continuing to investigate as they try to determine the motive of the gunman, Shane Tamura, a Las Vegas native.

"We have detectives in Nevada," Chell said. "We have a lot of work to do. We have to go through his phones, his social media, and talk to his friends. This is not over, and this investigation will get some further answers."

Chell said Islam was working overtime to support his family; he has left behind two sons and a pregnant wife.

"We need to get some answers as to why this horrific senseless actor came to New York City and hurt our citizens and took away a fine police officer, someone who represented New York City to the fullest in terms of a community man, a faithful man, a husband, a hard worker," Chell said. "This one hurts, and this one hurts our city."

