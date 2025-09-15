UK Political Analyst to Newsmax: We're 'Fed Up With Mass Immigration'

John Browne, a U.K. political analyst and onetime adviser to the late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, told Newsmax that Brits "are fed up with mass immigration."

Browne told "Newsline" on Monday, in advance of a visit from President Donald Trump, that key issues face both nations. "Ordinary people are fed up with illegal mass immigration."

He said the impact of illegal aliens allowed into the U.K. has had a devastating effect, "pushing local people down the housing list in favor of illegal immigrants. Treating them in a preference to the indigenous population is scandalous."

Browne said Trump's agreement with the U.K. leadership on a plan to develop nuclear power is somewhat surprising. "You've got to remember that we have a socialist government. And therefore, this agreement with the government and Trump on the nuclear is all the more remarkable."

Browne said shared issues sometimes lead to unusual connections. "But we have the same feelings as the Americans on immigration and on free speech. And this socialist government is trying to curb free speech, which, of course, Trump is trying to boost. And so was Charlie Kirk. It is an essence of freedom."

Browne said basic truths can't be washed over. "Free speech, free movement, and free assembly are the three basic human rights."

Trump's visit to the U.K. is unique in terms of this being the second visit by him there while in office, something that hasn't happened involving a foreign leader and the U.K. for 1,000 years.

Browne said the joint nuclear power development agreement is "world-shattering and going to greatly boost the economies of both America and Britain."

