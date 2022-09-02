John Browne to Newsmax: Liz Truss to 'Fit in Very Well Internationally'

John Browne, ex-adviser to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, predicted on Friday that Conservative minister Liz Truss will "fit in very well internationally and within the United Kingdom" if she's elected prime minister, he said on Newsmax.

"I've always backed Liz Truss myself," Browne told "John Bachman Now" in an interview.

He said, "I'm not privy to the results, but I think that she's going to win and I think she would be very good because being in foreign affairs, she was foreign secretary before and a very much more trusted ally of [Prime Minister Boris Johnson] and I think she'll fit in very well internationally and within the United Kingdom."

He added that "the whole thing has been a huge mistake. The backbench career members of parliament panicked at the great reversal and the Tiverton by-election thinking that was the real election."

Browne said that in "by-elections, people play with their votes. And so, they got rid of Boris Johnson, which they can do, but now … the whole party has to get the replacement. So hence this amazing interregnum with … almost three months since him getting out and so him being a lame duck, and then getting in the replacement as leader of the party, which, when it's in power is the prime minister."

