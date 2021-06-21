John Bolton to Newsmax: Iran Nuke Deal Based on 'a Fantasy'

The Biden administration is seeking to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – Obama's Iran nuclear deal – but the connected administrations have "no idea how flawed the deal is," according to former National Security Adviser John Bolton on Newsmax.

"It's based on near-religious fixation that they want to get back to what Obama did," Bolton told Monday's "John Bachman Now." "The Obama team views the Iran nuclear deal as their second term equivalent to Obamacare in the first term.

"Although they don't like to say it publicly, it rests on the assumption that if they could just calm the Ayatollahs down and convince them that they don't need to worry about the United States and Israel, they can solve the nuclear program, Iran will behave like a normal nation, and sweetness and light will break out in the Middle East.

"It really is a fantasy, and it's a dangerous fantasy."

President Joe Biden's pushing to resume JCPOA talks – after former President Donald Trump decertified it – is an "extraordinarily dangerous" way to stem nuclear proliferation, Bolton added to host John Bachman.

"They think it was working, and they're just completely wrong on that," Bolton said. "They have no idea how flawed the deal is, and they see it as something that can be a model really for their nonproliferation efforts around the world, and it's extraordinarily dangerous.

"Israel sees it. The gulf Arab states see it. They do not."

Trump rejected the JCPOA because it merely slowed and did not stop Iran's nuclear aspirations.

"They're determined to get nuclear weapons, and any idea that the Biden administration has to get back into this deal really is surrendering to an idea about Iran's conduct that sadly is not going to come true," Bolton said.

"It's going to leave the United States, it's going to leave our friends in the Middle East, and really around the world at risk of this very dangerous regime."

Iran is one of the few places Bolton was in agreement with his former boss, President Trump, whom he attempted to help defeat in the last presidential cycle with an anti-Trump book "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir."

"If Donald Trump were an honorable man, it would have been a different kind of book," Bolton told Bachman on Monday. "I don't think he was fit to be president, and I thought it was the right thing to do to let the American people know that."

Trump's White House sought to block the book from being published, arguing it contained classified information, and a Justice Department investigation was opened to determine if Bolton or publishers violated federal law.

Last week, the Biden administration's Attorney General, Merrick Garland, dropped the investigation into the release of classified information, which Bolton claimed to Bachman is "clearly demonstrated now to be false."

