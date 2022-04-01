John Bolton to Newsmax: Russia and China Helping Each Other

John Bolton, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told Newsmax on Friday that it is a "possibility" that China provides military support to Russia but noted a multitude of ways the country is indirectly abetting the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

China is "already providing Russia with financial back-up," Bolton claimed during an appearance on "Spicer & Co."

"For example, Russian banks, or other institutions that have been sanctioned, can move their money through Chinese banks. I think China stands ready to increase its purchases of Russian oil and gas if the West more effectively cuts them off. I think Russia and China have — to use an old French diplomatic term — an entente here, an understanding China has Russia's back in the Ukraine conflict, and I think Russia will have China's back in a conflict over Taiwan or something similar."

Bolton also questioned the idea that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine under former President Donald Trump.

"I think he would have," Bolton said in contrast to host Sean Spicer. "One mistake the Biden administration is making is saying this is Putin's war ... I think to understand this best, this is Russia's war."

The ex-ambassador, who left the Trump administration on poor terms and has since been critical of the former president, stated that most Russians believe Belarus and Ukraine are part of greater Russia and should be annexed.

"Recent independent public opinion polls show support for Putin rising over the past several weeks. So, this was coming at some point."

Bolton referenced the Russian annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and said he believes "it was just a matter of time before Putin concluded it was time for the second bite."

