John Bolton to Newsmax: I'm No 'One-Issue' Candidate for '24

Former national security adviser to President Donald Trump John Bolton shot down the notion on Newsmax that he's running as a single-issue candidate to be the next president of the United States.

"I'm looking at running. If I do decide to get in, it won't be to be a one-issue candidate. It would be to win the election. That's a hard decision to make," Bolton said on Sunday during "Conversations With Nancy Brinker."

Bolton, who appears to be taking a tentative approach toward an official run, said right before "looking at running" that he's been "talking to a lot of people around the country."

"I've been traveling," he continued. "I intend to continue to do that. I was not thinking I would get into this race, but I was very disturbed some weeks ago when ... former President [Donald] Trump said he thought parts of the Constitution should be terminated so that he could be declared winner of the 2020 election. Now, you know, that's a short way of saying I'm going to overthrow the government, and I was disturbed by that."

Bolton said the approach he wishes to take toward a presidential run would be to focus on "policy instead of politics" and "a robust debate on national security and all the other issues confronting of us," which he said "might help reduce some of the partisanship."

In terms of his heroes, Bolton said he looks to Ronald Reagan as an exemplary president.

