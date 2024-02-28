John Bolton to Newsmax: Effects of Biden's Aging Are Clear

Former U.N. ambassador John Bolton told Newsmax on Wednesday that the effects of aging on President Joe Biden "are clear" and that ignoring the president's decline could spell disaster for Democrats in November.

"I've known President Biden for many, many years and I think the effects of aging are clear," Bolton told "Newsline." "It happens to everybody; there's no disgrace in it. But I can tell you this, from long experience in government, that in any administration, the most important asset they have is the time and attention of the president, and it's limited, just like all of it is. But, if you have a president who's not on duty 24/7, you have an administration that's potentially in trouble."

Bolton said Democrats are taking a political risk by backing Biden, 81, the oldest-serving U.S. president, as their presidential nominee. "It's literally whistling past the graveyard, and I think it puts the country in jeopardy," he said.

Bolton also commented on a report from The Jerusalem Post that Iran is planning another Oct. 7-style attack during the month of Ramadan.

"I think it's important that we take a look at this," he said. "The reporter from The Jerusalem Post, Yonah Jeremy Bob, is a very reliable source. He knows Iran well, and it's entirely consistent with the way the mullahs and Tehran operate, to take advantage of what one might consider a time when they would actually be practicing their religion, to try and conduct another sneak attack.

"One thing the Biden administration has utterly failed to do — I mean they've rejected, and their stenographers in the mass media just pick it up — is to say Iran is not behind all of these terrorist attacks, not behind Hamas, not directing Hamas, not directing the Houthis in Yemen, not directing Hezbollah in Lebanon, not directing the Shia militia in Iraq and Syria. Of course they are. This is one campaign part of the Iran Ring of Fire strategy. That's their term. I can't predict every next step Iran's going to take, but to take advantage of the holy month of Ramadan would be entirely in character for them."

Bolton, National Security Adviser in the Trump administration, said he thinks Biden "is motivated largely by political concerns" when it comes to brokering a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists.

"I think people have seen the results of the Michigan presidential primary yesterday, where ‘uncommitted' on the Democratic side got over 100,000 votes," he said. "They're very worried about the left wing of the Democratic Party, which has shifted their entire party from largely a pro-Israel party to a pro-Palestinian party. So, I think Biden wants a cease-fire because he wants to take this off the table and ease his own split within the Democratic Party."

