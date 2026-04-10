John Bolton to Newsmax: Iran Thinks It Has Upper Hand Ahead of Talks

John Bolton told Newsmax on Friday that high-stakes U.S.-Iran talks scheduled for Saturday in Islamabad could have far-reaching consequences for global commerce and security, warning that Tehran might believe it holds leverage.

"Well, these are tough talks," Bolton, who served as national security adviser in President Donald Trump's first term, told "American Agenda." "I mean, the Iranians think they have the upper hand. I think they sense that Trump wants to get out of the conflict. He's worried about price at the pump of gasoline in this country."

The talks come amid heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf and ongoing concerns about Iran's regional ambitions, particularly its influence over crucial maritime routes. The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, handles a significant portion of the world's oil shipments, making any disruption there a potential global economic shock.

Bolton stressed that any move by Iran to assert control over the strait would mark a dangerous precedent.

"But if we allow any Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, which violates centuries of allowing any commercial vessel to transit it in peace, if they insist on a tolling system or any kind of enforcement mechanism like that, it will have a negative effect, not just on the Gulf countries and the world economy, but on every other strait, every other geographic chokepoint around the world," he said. "There's a lot at stake here."

The talks in Islamabad come amid a two-week ceasefire that halted attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Iranian political leadership and military infrastructure. Bolton, a longtime hawk on Iran, suggested that perceptions of U.S. resolve could play a crucial role in how Tehran approaches the discussions.

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