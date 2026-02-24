Sen. Barrasso to Newsmax: Dems Side With Illegals Over Americans

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats would rather stand with illegal aliens than keep Americans safe.

Barrasso appeared on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" ahead of President Donald Trump's State of the Union.

The address is being held amid a partial government shutdown that began Feb. 14 after Democrats and the White House were unable to reach a deal on legislation to fund the department.

Democrats have been demanding changes to immigration operations that are core to Trump's deportation campaign.

"Democrats would rather stand with illegal immigrant criminals than they would with the safety and the security of the American people," Barrasso said.

"That's who they are. That's what they've been doing," he continued.

"They would rather be with illegal immigrants than fund TSA [the Transportation Security Administration], than fund the individuals who keep us safe in the Coast Guard," Barrasso added.

"They don't want us to be able to replenish FEMA [the Federal Emergency Management Agency]," he said.

"The president has made a very reasonable offer to let's fund the Department of Homeland Security. It includes body cameras," Barrasso continued.

"The surge in Minnesota is over. There's accountability."

Barrasso said he wasn't sure how Democrats would respond to Trump's address.

"I'm very excited, as are many, to see that victorious American ice hockey team that are going to be here for the State of the Union. I'm sure they're going to be amazingly received by those in the audience," he said.

"We'll see what the Democrats do. The last State of the Union, the Democrats wouldn't even applaud people that you would think everybody should applaud for," Barrasso continued.

"I'm going to be giving them a standing ovation. They deserve it, as does the president for the leadership that he's shown over the last year."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

