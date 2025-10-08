Sen. Barrasso to Newsmax: Schumer on Left-Wing Leash Amid Shutdown

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., accused Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Newsmax Wednesday of kneeling to his party's most radical liberal wing during the ongoing government shutdown fight.

The Senate failed for the sixth time on Wednesday to advance funding bills to reopen the government, as Republicans and Democrats continued to blame one another for the shutdown as it entered a second week.

During an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Barrasso said Democrats were playing "a dangerous game" that was harming Americans.

"Well, we continue to talk to a number of Democrats," Barrasso said when asked whether there has been any movement on the left to join the GOP in opening the government.

"Democrats are playing a dangerous game, and people are getting hurt in the process."

"And it's not just me saying" it, he said, referencing a Washington Post editorial with the subtitle "Democratic leaders play a dangerous game."

"People that are getting hurt are our military members who are not going to get paid; women, infants, and children on the food program," Barrasso said.

"All of those things are real people getting hurt because the Democrats will not do now what they did 13 times when Joe Biden was president, which is to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government at current levels."

"Why won't they do it? Because President [Donald] Trump is in the White House," he said.

"They can't stand him, and they have to show their terrorist base of their party that they're fighting him."

The Wyoming Republican accused Schumer of ceding control to his party's most liberal members.

"So Chuck Schumer has essentially set up a war room. This shutdown has been months in the making. His war room — he turned over to the most liberal wing of the party," he said.

"And they said, 'You got to shut it down, Chuck, because otherwise you're going to be out as leader. We're going to make sure you get primaried in New York by AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez].'"

"And we looked at the politics in New York, you can see they've nominated a Marxist socialist for mayor," he said, referencing Zohran Mamdani.

"That's the direction of their party," he continued.

"Chuck Schumer wants to try to remain their leader, so he's saying whatever you want."

"They put a leash around his neck. They're holding him on a tight leash," Barrasso said.

"They say jump. He jumps. This is wrong. He needs to stop this."

Barrasso urged Democrats to support the GOP measure, which passed the House but failed in the Senate by a 54-45 vote on Wednesday, short of the 60 votes needed to advance.

"We need to get the votes to open the government," he said. "People are hurting, and it's incumbent upon the Democrats now to open the government so more damage isn't done."

