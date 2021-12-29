Sarah Palin to Newsmax: I'd 'Love' to Return to Political Office

Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and 2008 running mate to the late Sen. John McCain, told Newsmax she'd love to return to political office.

When asked on Wednesday's "Eric Bolling: The Balance" if she would return to political office, Palin responded: "I would love to. I would never say never'"

Palin, who has not shied away from hot-button issues, maintained that when it comes to vaccines, "natural immunity" has shown to be "27 times more" effective.

On transgender athletes, Palin maintained that it's "not fair" to expect women to compete against biological men.

Finally, Palin said when it comes to Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who the former governor cites as a "good man," she stated that he did the "right thing" in opposing the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act. Manchin cited, as part of his reasoning for voting no on the bill, concerns that the bill's top-line figure would further raise inflation.

