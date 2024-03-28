×
Tags: joelieberman | fredfleitz | victoriacoates

Fleitz to Newsmax: Lieberman Hit Back at Democrats

By    |   Thursday, 28 March 2024 05:09 PM EDT

Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Thursday that the late Joe Lieberman was “the only major Democrat to speak out” against Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s comments regarding Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and “that’s a problem.”

Earlier in March, Schumer heavily criticized Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza and suggested it was time for a change saying he “no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7.”

Fleitz praised Lieberman for his “scathing write-up in The Wall Street Journal” in which the late senator from Connecticut called Schumer's comments “outrageous.”

The former CIA analyst went on to commend Lieberman on his editorial “condemning both the Biden administration and Schumer for doing this because they were worried that war with Hamas was hurting their reelection chances,” he said during an appearance on “American Agenda.”

Former deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates agreed noting that Lieberman saw the national security of the United States “very clearly.” “He understood the value of the U.S. - Israel relationship, the value of standing united against Iran — and that is a tremendous legacy.”

