Rep. Kat Cammack to Newsmax: Biden Is the 'Trafficker-in-Chief'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., decried President Joe Biden on Newsmax as the "trafficker-in-chief" after Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas gave himself an "A" for his agency's "effort" to combat illegal migration along the southern border.

"It's absolutely unconscionable what this administration has done; the national security crisis that they have helped perpetuate through an open border policy, the narcotics that have flowed into our communities that have turned every single town in America into a border town; the public health crisis that they have perpetuated; the human trafficking that they have allowed to go on, which is why Biden is not the commander in chief, he's the trafficker-in-chief," Cammack told "The Chris Salcedo Show," adding that "Mayorkas has the nerve to give himself an 'A?'"

On Monday, new data released by Customs and Border Protection indicated that border officers had 164,303 encounters with non-citizens attempting to cross the southern border in Oct. The total number of encounters along the southern border for fiscal year 2021 totaled 1,734,686. That number is up from fiscal year 2020, which saw 458,088 total encounters.

Cammack states that it took acting agents in the Biden administration "121 days to give me an answer on how many dollars — taxpayer dollars — had gone to fund the flights and bus tickets for illegals to go across the country. Even then, the information was so outdated that we are still trying to get that information. Just today, we were able to obtain a manifest of 70 flights of illegals that landed in Florida. I mean, they are doing nothing in the way of increasing transparency."

