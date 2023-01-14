Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Biden Docs Could've Swayed Midterms

The trove of classified documents President Joe Biden is said to have taken following his term with the Obama administration could have swayed the 2022 midterms, Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax.

When asked during his appearance on "Saturday Agenda" if the documents could have changed the outcome of the 2022 midterms, Alford said, "It definitely could have. But if you look at the history of what has not been revealed to the American public — ... I think in part because of our Justice Department and other federal agencies getting involved and really withholding this information — we have seen it time and time again."

Alford added, "We got to get the Justice Department back to being a neutral play zone where it's not taking sides ... And so it's really no surprise that this was withheld."

On Saturday, the New York Post reported that more documents were found at Biden's Delaware home.

