Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Bidens Helped Advance Hunter's Chinese Deals

Rep. James Comer Jr., R-Ky., appeared on Newsmax Wednesday evening to discuss reports of multiple whistleblowers coming forward to House Republicans regarding possible corruption involving Joe Biden, his son, Hunter; and the Biden extended family.

Comer maintains the whistleblowers confirmed that Hunter Biden was having trouble closing energy deals with international companies in 2017, namely in China.

That's when the family stepped forward to declare Joe Biden would seek the Democratic Party presidential nomination in 2020 and would eventually reward those assisting energy deals with positions in a Biden White House, according to Comer.

Hunter and other members of the Biden family "alluded to the Chinese that Joe Biden wasn't finished in politics," said Comer, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

From Comer's conversations with whistleblowers, the Biden family's long-range plan apparently involved selling American natural gas reserves to Chinese companies that were interconnected with the Chinese government.

And now, Comer and House Republicans are demanding the Treasury Department — which reportedly has blocked the Hunter Biden inquiries "at every turn" — release all documents pertaining to the Biden family's interactions with Chinese counterparts.

"[The Bidens] used this [presidential promise] to advance their influence-peddling. They were influence-peddling when Joe Biden was vice president, and they were afraid that might tail off a little bit and took it to the next level by saying, 'Hey, we're going to run for president in the next election,'" said Comer, while adding the above information has been confirmed by a "close Hunter Biden associate."

Also, Comer told Newsmax that another Biden whistleblower has provided information regarding the family's energy-deal negotiations with various Chinese conglomerates.

"Let's think about what [the Bidens] were doing with the Chinese," said Comer, while conveying the information provided by two whistleblowers and two former associates of Hunter Biden.

"They were trying to purchase American natural gas" for Chinese energy companies, but also wanted to "purchase an interest in the drillers," said Comer. "Because that way, the Chinese Communist party could start getting a real hold of American energy."

According to Comer, the whistleblowers also confirmed emails regarding the Biden family seeking three keys to an office building in Washington, D.C., apparently the primary venue for conducting negotiations with the Chinese.

"They were influence-peddling with our worst adversary, our biggest threat to the American energy industry: It's China," said Comer.

Right now, the Republicans are in the House minority. However, if the GOP takes over the House in the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 8, Comer pledges more oversight and more public attention to the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop.

