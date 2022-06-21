×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | foreign oil | domestic | production | gas

Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden Wrong for Buying Foreign Oil, Not Producing in US

(Newsmax/''Prime News'')

By    |   Tuesday, 21 June 2022 10:30 PM

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, criticized the Biden administration on Newsmax for purchasing foreign oil while also forgoing domestic production.

Appearing on Tuesday's "Prime News," Fallon said that on the president's "first day in office, what does Joe Biden do? He cancels the Keystone XL Pipeline. And in his first week, he said 'no new leases for oil and gas on federal land and waters.'"

Then the Biden administration had a "regulatory assault on American energy. Then ... we had the Russian invasion of Ukraine [and Biden] said, 'oh, we don't want to buy oil from Putin, but we'll buy it from mini-Putin," Fallon said, referring to countries such as Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

''If you're an environmentalist, you should want America to be exploring natural gas and oil," he declared.

"Because we do it better than anybody else in the world. We have safety [regulations] and good regulatory ..." And rather than focus on producing more energy domestically, instead, Fallon said the Biden administration is "doubling down" on its "far-left agenda."

Fallon is seeking reelection is Texas' 4th Congressional District.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, criticized the Biden administration on Newsmax for purchasing foreign oil while also forgoing domestic production.
joe biden, foreign oil, domestic, production, gas
228
2022-30-21
Tuesday, 21 June 2022 10:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved