Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: New Eviction Ban 'You Can't Do This'

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville condemned the extension of the temporary eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which expire on Oct. 3.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co.," Tuberville joked, "let's break the law a couple more months," pointing to the CDC's new eviction ban. "You know, the Supreme Court already ruled on this...that you can't do this. You can't extend it, but they did it anyway."

According to CBS, the new eviction ban could face legal challenges after the Supreme Court determined the bans could no longer be enforced via executive action. President Joe Biden indicated Tuesday that he didn't believe the new ban would pass constitutional muster.

Tuberville added that Biden wasn't going to advocate for the ban but was "talked into it by the far-left...And you can just see who's running the country now. It's just a shame that people that actually own these [properties] have to pay their bills. And so they have to get their rent. And we put it off long enough. But a few more months, I guess they felt like you know, we can ask for forgiveness from from from the lawmakers."

On Tuesday, Biden told reporters, "any call for a moratorium based on the Supreme Court's recent decision is likely to face obstacles. I've indicated to the CDC I'd like to look at other alternatives."

But public health officials stated that allowing evictions amidst the pandemic could lead to people dying unnecessarily.

