Sen. James Lankford to Newsmax TV: Economy Held up by Biden's Reckless Spending

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., decried the Biden administration on Wednesday for its current spending of roughly $4.5 trillion, saying, the economy could be better if people were out working instead of collecting money from the government.

"The only thing holding the economy right back are the additional unemployment benefits that they put on the economy," Lankford said to Newsmax TV's "Spicer & Co."' "Just two months ago, across my state, you could go to every area, every employee I talked to is mad because the person that used to be next to them is no longer showing up for work anymore. They're home getting unemployment benefits. So now they're working twice as hard at their job because somebody else is sitting at home, just drawing unemployment."

Lankford added that "the economy could be accelerating much more than what it is now. It's being held back by these unemployment benefits."

Ted Kaufman a long-time adviser to Biden said, "One thing the pandemic did expose is the fact that the government needs big programs... Reagan's idea was that government can't do anything right. Well I think the government does do things right and needs to do things right for the middle class."

When asked why the administration is spending so much, Lankford replied "because they need a crisis. This goes back to when he first came in vice president in 2009. He used that exact same line. 'This is the worst economy since the Great Depression.' Now they're trying to be able to use that line again to say it's the worst economy since the great depression."

Lankford then condemned the current administration's practices for a "government knows best" mindset instead of allowing the market to drive the economy.

