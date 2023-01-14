Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: Biden's Border Visit Pure Optics

The only reason President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso, Texas, was because Republicans won the majority in the House, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, told Newsmax.

Appearing on "America Right Now," Miller-Meeks said, "There's only one reason President Biden went to the border, and that's because Republicans won a majority in the House. And one of the reasons we won a majority in the House is people want to have a secure nation.

"So it's not just the people coming across the border — 4.5 million in two years; it's the record number of fentanyl; it is the people — the known got-aways; we know about 70,000 people through the border ... they were detected by sensors but they were not apprehended ... So it's a huge national security risk," Miller-Meeks said.

The congresswoman said that despite Biden's policies, former President Donald Trump's policies worked.

