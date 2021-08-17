Rep. Dan Bishop to Newsmax: There Needs to Be an Afghanistan Commission

Rep. Dan Bishop suggested on Newsmax that there should be an Afghanistan commission to look into the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country after 20 years. The likelihood of convening an Afghanistan commission in the near future, however, seems slim, with the Democrats controlling both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Appearing Tuesday on "Spicer & Co.," Bishop, a North Carolina Republican, said that "Congress needs to look into" an Afghanistan commission and investigate what led to the botched withdrawal.

"It is an example of totally incompetent leadership," Bishop added.

On Monday, President Joe Biden said: "The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated. So what's happened? Afghanistan's political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed, sometimes without trying to fight."

But on Saturday, one day before Afghan civilians began flooding the tarmac of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement praising Biden's decision to remove U.S. military forces from the region.

"The President is to be commended for his strong leadership and exceptional focus on bringing American military involvement in Afghanistan to an end," Pelosi said.

Her statement continued that "in the days and weeks ahead," Congress "will continue to receive additional briefings from the Administration as we continue to work together on the evolving security situation in Afghanistan."

On Tuesday, in a White House press briefing, Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, said it would be premature to recognize the Taliban as a legitimate governing power in Afghanistan "right now," adding that the decision would ultimately be up to the Taliban.

"Right now, there is a chaotic situation in Kabul where we don't even have the establishment of a governing authority," Sullivan said. "So it would be really premature to address that question."

"Ultimately, it's going to be up to the Taliban to show the rest of the world who they are and how they intend to proceed. The track record has not been good, but it's premature to address that question at this point."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here